EMERALD EYE To Release Debut Album, Night Without Day, This Friday; "Silken Throne" Lyric Video Streaming

American melodic heavy metal band, Emerald Eye, will be releasing their debut album, Night Without Day, independently worldwide on April 5.

Vocalist Brett Scott comments:

"Hello world! We're Emerald Eye from Kansas City and we are thrilled to unveil our debut full-length, Night Without Day.

"With this album, we aim to please fans of heavy metal of the traditional / melodic variety, and we feel like we've presented an eclectic blend that we can call our own, featuring elements of power metal, speed metal, progressive rock, 70's hard rock, and who knows what else.

"Fans of older bands like Queensrÿche, Dio, Riot, and Rush should find something to like here, as well as any fans of the newer school of heavy metal.

"Streaming will be available on all major services immediately, and physical copies are TBA (any labels interested in distribution, please reach out). This is just the beginning, so give us a follow and we hope to catch you all in the future."

Night Without Day tracklisting:

"Tabula Viridis"

"Winged Woman"

"Silken Throne"

"Revenge Of The Being"

"Whirlwind"

"Feast And Famine"

"Hellstar"

"Silken Throne" lyric video:

Emerald Eye is a melodic heavy metal band from Kansas City formed in 2020 by members of long-running underground power / speed metal band, Vanlade - vocalist Brett Scott, bassist Nick Poffinbarger, and drummer Nolan Weber - along with guitarist Alex Moran.

After releasing a two-track demo in 2021, Moran left the band and was replaced by a pair of guitarists, Vinnie Lee Camarillo (Ex-Vanlade) and Christopher Ashlock (Alsatia). With this lineup, the band has recorded its debut full-length, Night Without Day (2024), including its preceding single, "Silken Throne".

Emerald Eye's music takes cues from traditional, power, and speed metal, as well as progressive rock and 70's and 80's hard rock, alongside an eclectic variety of other sources. The band is currently booking shows and writing for their second full-length.

Emerald Eye lineup:

Brett Scott - Vocals (Vanlade)

Nick Poffinbarger - Bass (Vanlade)

Nolan Weber - Drums (Vanlade)

Vinnie Lee Camarillo - Guitars (ex-Vanlade )

Christopher Ashlock - Guitars (Alsatia)