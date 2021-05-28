EMINENCE Premier "Burn It Again" Music Video

Brazilian powerhouse, Eminence, have released a video for "Burn It Again", the latest single from the band's new album, Dark Echoes, out now via Blood Blast Distribution. Watch the clip below, and get the album here.

Produced by Alan Wallace and mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Heaven Shall Burn, Suicide Silence), Dark Echoes consists of twelve solidly crafted songs speaking to themes of resisting bigotry, frustration, and perseverance.

Tracklisting:

"Dark Echoes"

"Burn It Again"

"B.Y.O.G"

"Wake Up The Blind"

"Into The Ashes"

"The Vanishing"

"Inner Suffering"

"Death Of A Nation"

"The Hologram"

"N3mbers"

"Not Hating, Just Saying"

"Parasite Planet"

"Burn It Again" video:

"Wake Up The Blind" video:

"BYOG" video:

"Dark Echoes" featuring guest vocals from Bjorn Strid of Soilwork:

(Photo - Henrique Gualtieri)