EMINENCE Premier "Wake Up The Blind" Music Video

Brazilian powerhouse, Eminence, have released a video for "Wake Up The Blind", the third single from the band's forthcoming album, Dark Echoes, out on May 28 via Blood Blast Distribution. Watch below:

Produced by Alan Wallace and mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Heaven Shall Burn, Suicide Silence), Dark Echoes consists of twelve solidly crafted songs speaking to themes of resisting bigotry, frustration, and perseverance. For pre-save information, click here.

Tracklisting:

"Dark Echoes"

"Burn It Again"

"B.Y.O.G"

"Wake Up The Blind"

"Into The Ashes"

"The Vanishing"

"Inner Suffering"

"Death Of A Nation"

"The Hologram"

"N3mbers"

"Not Hating, Just Saying"

"Parasite Planet"

"BYOG" video:

"Dark Echoes" featuring guest vocals from Bjorn Strid of Soilwork:

