EMINENCE Release "Dark Echoes" Single Feat. SOILWORK's BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID; Music Video Streaming

Brazilian metal band, Eminence, have released their new single, "Dark Echoes", featuring Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork, Night Flight Orchestra). A music video for the song can be found below.

"Dark Echoes" is the title track of the band's new album, set for release on May 28.

The new record is the band’s first since 2018’s Minds Apart. Produced by Eminence's guitarist Alan Wallace and mixed & mastered by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Heaven Shall Burn, Moonspell) at Antfarm Studios in Denmark. Recorded at Maçonaria do Audio Studios in Belo Horizonte, Mg, Brazil.

The album's artwork by Rafael Moco reflects a clear message: Although we live in a connected world, we are miles apart. People are forgetting to feed their souls and this is causing an awful disillusion.We need to wake up the blind.

Tracklisting:

"Dark Echoes"

"Burn It Again"

"B.Y.O.G"

"Wake Up The Blind"

"Into The Ashes"

"The Vanishing"

"Inner Suffering"

"Death Of A Nation"

"The Hologram"

"N3mbers"

"Not Hating, Just Saying"

"Parasite Planet"

"Dark Echoes" video:

(Photo - Henrique Gualtieri)