EMINENCE Releases New Track And Music Video "BYOG"

Brazilian powerhouse Eminence has released their latest thought-provoking track "BYOG" and stunning music video accompaniment. "BYOG" is the second single from Eminence's forthcoming album Dark Echoes, out on May 28th, via Blood Blast Distribution. Speaking to the release of "BYOG", Eminence guitarist Alan Wallace shares:

"We filmed the entire music video at the concert hall Mister Rock here in Belo Horizonte. The general production was handled by our vocalist Bruno Paraguay and co-production by our bassist Davidson Mainart. 'BYOG' (Be Your Own God) is a protest against all forms of religion that manipulate and sell a place in heaven to their faithful."

Produced by Alan Wallace and mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Heaven Shall Burn, Suicide Silence), Dark Echoes consists of twelve solidly crafted songs speaking to themes of resisting bigotry, frustration, and perseverance. For pre-save information, click here.

Tracklisting:

"Dark Echoes"

"Burn It Again"

"B.Y.O.G"

"Wake Up The Blind"

"Into The Ashes"

"The Vanishing"

"Inner Suffering"

"Death Of A Nation"

"The Hologram"

"N3mbers"

"Not Hating, Just Saying"

"Parasite Planet"

"Dark Echoes" featuring guest vocals from Bjorn Strid of Soilwork:

(Photo - Henrique Gualtieri)