EMISSARY To Play 30th Anniversary Show At The Whisky A Go Go

Southern Oregon melodic power thrashers Emissary will be playing their first show of 2024 on Friday, March 8th at the Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood, California to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

This is also the 50th anniversary tour for Canada’s rock warrior Thor, as well as Thor’s back-up band Josephus & The George Jonestown Massacre, featuring guest vocals by The Runaways Cherie Curry, and Neil Turbin formerly of Anthrax.

Also appearing will be California heavy hitters Titan's Wrath, featuring bassist Dennis Ohara of Reverend and Heretic, female-fronted Arizona rockers Curfew, as well as Anna Lopes from Brazil, Iris, and solo metal keyboard act Synth Fantastic.

Emissary has recruited Denver, Colorado music scene veteran Lionel B White to fill in for full-time drummer Tony Mullins due to temporary medical issues. The band met Lionel while on tour in 2022 when he was a member of the authentic Megadeth tribute act Cryptic Writings.

Emissary released their latest single / video "The Crystal Witch" in 2023.

(Photo by Doug Hill)