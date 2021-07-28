EMN (EVERY MOTHER'S NIGHTMARE) Premier "Drown By Luv" Music Video

EMN (Every Mother's Nightmare) have released the fourth video from their latest record, Resurrect The Faithful. Check out "Drown By Luv" below:

Recorded at Supernova Sound Memphis, Resurrect The Faithful differs from any of its predecessors. With a unique wall of guitars and a thunderous rhythm section, Resurrect The Faithful stands above anything the band has written and crosses various musical boundaries. The lyrical content delves into profound subject matter that can be determined by the listener as it relates to their own lives and situations. Each song takes on a life of their own – 11 scorching tracks of pure rock ‘n roll bliss at its finest and perhaps the most defining record in the bands career.

Tracklisting:

"Getaway"

"Breathe"

"Here's To The Ones"

"Sin In My Heart"

"When It Goes Away"

"Resurrect The Faithful"

"Fray"

"Sorry Today"

"Unstained"

"Drown By Luv"

"Love Can Make You Blind" (2020)

"Sin In My Heart" video:

"Breathe" video:

"Here's To The Ones" video: