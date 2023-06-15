eMOLECULE Release New Track-By-Track Video For "Mastermind"

Progressive rock outfit eMolecule, featuring former Sound Of Contact members Simon Collins and Kelly Nordstrom, have released a track-by-track video for "Mastermind", a track from the band's debut album, The Architect (InsideOutMusic). Watch below:

The Architect features intense, heavy guitar and drum performances as well as deep, atmospheric and emotionally driven arrangements. From start to finish, Emolecule’s first offering captivates the listener with infectious vocals, dynamic guitars and ultra-modern production from the epic opening track ‘eMolecule” to the powerful climax of the closing track “Moment Of Truth”. This band and album are set to take the listener to another dimension.

Tracklisting:

"eMolecule"

"The Architect"

"Prison Planet"

"Mastermind"

"Dosed"

"The Turn"

"Awaken"

"Beyond Belief"

"The Universal"

"My You"

"Moment of Truth"

"Prison Planet" video:

"The Architect" video:

"Mastermind" video:

“eMolecule” video:

“Beyond Belief” video: