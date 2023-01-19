eMOLECULE To Release Debut Album In February; "Mastermind" Single And Video Out Now

New progressive rock outfit, eMolecule (featuring former Sound Of Contact members Simon Collins and Kelly Nordstrom) are set to release the debut album, The Architect, on February 10. Today, the band are pleased to release the third single from the album, "Mastermind". A video can be viewed below.

Kelly Nordstrom says this about the track: "'Mastermind' delves into the darkness surrounding the Architect’s rise to power over the masses. Propaganda and protest paves the way for planetary chaos.”

The two long-time collaborators met in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 2005 and have been working together ever since. Originally brought together to work on Simon’s solo career, the spark of creativity between Simon and Kelly was undeniable. They soon began writing original material together, much of which would end up on Dimensionaut.

With a successful progressive rock album under their belts, Simon and Kelly were determined to continue the work they started with Sound Of Contact. During the UK production of Simon’s 4th solo album Becoming Human, Kelly recorded a demo of the song “eMolecule” in a flurry of inspiration. With this new offering, Simon and Kelly decided their way forward was as a duo and they would pool their best material under the name eMolecule.

In the summer of 2020, Emolecule decided it was time to begin work on their debut album and that it was to be a concept album. Meeting in person at Simon’s studio in Ireland, the duo spent a solid month writing the concept and music start to finish. Over the following months, they completed writing, producing and performing The Architect both remotely and together in Ireland.

The Architect features intense, heavy guitar and drum performances as well as deep, atmospheric and emotionally driven arrangements. From start to finish, Emolecule’s first offering captivates the listener with infectious vocals, dynamic guitars and ultra-modern production from the epic opening track ‘eMolecule” to the powerful climax of the closing track “Moment Of Truth”. This band and album are set to take the listener to another dimension.

Pre-order the album and stream the singles here.

Tracklisting:

"eMolecule"

"The Architect"

"Prison Planet"

"Mastermind"

"Dosed"

"The Turn"

"Awaken"

"Beyond Belief"

"The Universal"

"My You"

"Moment of Truth"

"Mastermind" video:

“eMolecule” video:

“Beyond Belief” video: