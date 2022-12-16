EMPEROR Announce Australia / New Zealand Dates; Band Confirmed For Hellsinki Metal Festival 2023

Norwegian black metal legends, Emperor, have announced that they'll be back in Australia and New Zealand in May 2023. The band have scheduled the following dates:

May

17 - Melbourne, Australia - The Forum

18 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

22 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

Tickets go on sale at 9 AM, EDST on Tuesday, December 20. There are strictly limited VIP tickets available for Melbourne and Sydney.

In other Emperor live news, the band are confirmed for the 2023 edition of Hellsinki Metal Festival, taking place August 11-12 at Nordis in Helsinki, Finland. Complete festival details can be found here.