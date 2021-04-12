EMPEROR Announce Official Livestream Event, A Night Of Emperial Wrath 2021; MORTIIS And FAUST To Make Guest Appearances

Black metal pioneers, Emperor, have announced a livestream event, A Night Of Emperial Wrath 2021, on May 23. A message from the band follows:

"2021 marks 30 years since the formation of Emperor. With the current state of the world, it’s been impossible to go ahead with scheduled plans. We now welcome you to join us in an exclusive streaming event. The show will take place at Notodden Theatre, 23rd of May.

"The setlist will feature tracks from the entire catalogue, as well as very special guest appearances from original bass player Mortiis, who appeared on the Wrath Of The Tyrant demo, As The Shadows Rise EP and Emperor mini album, and ex-drummer Faust, who appeared on the As The Shadows Rise EP, Emperor mini album, as well as the landmark album, In The Nightside Eclipse."

Tickets are available here.