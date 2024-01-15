EMPEROR Drummer TRYM Shares Another Song From Debut Solo Project

Emperor drummer, Trym Torson, recently announced the upcoming release of his first solo project. Today, Trym shares the new song, "Vandring" (The Journey).

Says Trym: "New week, new track 😃 First off, I want to thank everyone who have showed your support to my little side project, and specially all those who bought the track on bandcamp, you rock! While the first track was very ambient and sound-effect based, I now go in the opposite direction with the next track, called Vandring (the Journey)."

Stream the new song via here, and below.

Trym previously revealed the titles of tracks he's working on:

"Landsbyen" (The Village)

"Trusselen" (The Treat)

"Slaget" (The Battle)

"Gravferd" (The Funeral)

"Sorgen" (The Sorrow)

'Minner" (The Memories)

"Vandring" (The Journey)

"Håpet" (The Hope)

Vandring (the Journey) by Þrymr