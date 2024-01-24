EMPEROR Drummer TRYM Shares "Slaget" (The Battle) Track From Debut Solo Project; Audio

Emperor drummer, Trym Torson, recently announced the upcoming release of his first solo project. Today, Trym shares the new song, "Slaget" (The Battle).

Says Trym: "Yet another track from the upcoming album Saga Of The North. This is also in the ambient, soundscape style, with sound effects as main theme. Hope you enjoy it."

Stream the new song here, and below.

Trym previously revealed the titles of tracks he's working on:

"Landsbyen" (The Village)

"Trusselen" (The Treat)

"Slaget" (The Battle)

"Gravferd" (The Funeral)

"Sorgen" (The Sorrow)

'Minner" (The Memories)

"Vandring" (The Journey)

"Håpet" (The Hope)

Slaget (The Battle) by Þrymr

Vandring (the Journey) by Þrymr