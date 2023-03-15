EMPEROR Drummer TRYM Shares "The Loss And Curse Of Reverence" And "The Acclamation Of Bonds" Drumcam Video From Tokyo Show
March 15, 2023, 36 minutes ago
Emperor drummer Trym Torson has shared drumcam video from the band's March 2nd show in Tokyo. Check out "The Loss And Curse Of Reverence" and "The Acclamation Of Bonds" below.
Emperor, have announced the Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk US tour. This will be Emperor’s first US tour in over 15 years. All work visas are already issued and the band is excited to finally return to the North American shores.
Tour dates:
June
23 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
July
1 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues