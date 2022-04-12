EMPEROR - Fire & Demise: Into The Infinity Of Darkness 14-Tape Box Set Available For Pre-Order
April 12, 2022, 4 hours ago
Emperor's Fire & Demise: Into The Infinity Of Darkness is due for release on April 30, and available for pre-order now.
The official 14-tape box set with the complete works from Norwegian black metal legends, Emperor, is housed in a heavy luxurious matte black case-wrapped box with silver hot foil stamped printing. This box is strictly limited to 1,000 hand numbered copies.
Contents:
Tape 1: Wrath Of The Tyrant
Tape 2: Rehearsal ’92
Tape 3: Emperor
Tape 4: In The Nightside Eclipse
Tape 5: The Akkerhaugen Tapes (incl. never heard rehearsal from ’95)
Tape 6: As The Shadows Rise
Tape 7: Reverence
Tape 8: Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk
Tape 9: IX Equilibrium
Tape 10: Split With Thorns
Tape 11: Emperial Live Ceremony
Tape 12: Prometheus - The Discipline Of Fire And Demise
Tape 13: Live At Wacken Open Air 2006 - A Night Of Emperial Wrath
Tape 14: Live Inferno
Includes:
- massive 300 page hardcover-book with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews
- metal-pin
- 3 regular patches
- shaped backpatch
- flag
- 7 posters
- numbered certificate (signed by Samoth, Ihsahn and Trym)
Pre-order here.