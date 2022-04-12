EMPEROR - Fire & Demise: Into The Infinity Of Darkness 14-Tape Box Set Available For Pre-Order

Emperor's Fire & Demise: Into The Infinity Of Darkness is due for release on April 30, and available for pre-order now.

The official 14-tape box set with the complete works from Norwegian black metal legends, Emperor, is housed in a heavy luxurious matte black case-wrapped box with silver hot foil stamped printing. This box is strictly limited to 1,000 hand numbered copies.

Contents:

Tape 1: Wrath Of The Tyrant

Tape 2: Rehearsal ’92

Tape 3: Emperor

Tape 4: In The Nightside Eclipse

Tape 5: The Akkerhaugen Tapes (incl. never heard rehearsal from ’95)

Tape 6: As The Shadows Rise

Tape 7: Reverence

Tape 8: Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk

Tape 9: IX Equilibrium

Tape 10: Split With Thorns

Tape 11: Emperial Live Ceremony

Tape 12: Prometheus - The Discipline Of Fire And Demise

Tape 13: Live At Wacken Open Air 2006 - A Night Of Emperial Wrath

Tape 14: Live Inferno

Includes:

- massive 300 page hardcover-book with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews

- metal-pin

- 3 regular patches

- shaped backpatch

- flag

- 7 posters

- numbered certificate (signed by Samoth, Ihsahn and Trym)

Pre-order here.