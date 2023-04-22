EMPEROR Frontman IHSAHN Talks Possibility Of A New Studio Album - "It Would Have To Come From A Creative Place, Not A Practical One"

Norwegian black metal legends, Emperor, have announced they'll be back in Australia and New Zealand in May 2023. In anticipation of the band's visit, Australia's Everblack Podcast caught up with frontman Ihsahn to discuss the Australian tour, the album's 30th anniversary next year, his solo work, upcoming projects and more.

On the possibility of a new Emepror studio album

Ihsahn: "Me and Samoth have discussed it at different points, especially since we've been doing these live things occasionally and now, I guess, more permanently in the end. Like I said with live shows, after every kind of anniversary thing that we did, 'It will never happen again...' so at this point I can't say that that will never happen, because I've seen it happen with the live shows that I never thought that we would do either. It would have to come from a creative place and not a practical one: 'This could be smart, this could be…...' None of that. I think everybody, like you and me, who are drawn to this style of music, we're drawn to it because it feels uncompromising, it feels like something real. We are drawn to this music because we just want a pure experience."

Emperor have scheduled the following dates for Australia: