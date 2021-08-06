EMPEROR Postpone Psycho Las Vegas Appearance Until 2022

Black metal legends Enpetror have checked in with the following announcement:

"Emperor US hordes! We regret to inform you that we must postpone our performance at Psycho Las Vegas until next year. We have tried everything we could, and the organizers of the festival have spared no expense nor effort to make this happen, but we have to realize it was not meant to be this year. We will see you next year in Las Vegas!"

Emperor held a livestream event, A Night Of Emperial Wrath 2021, on May 23rd, which included guest appearances from ex-members Mortiis and Faust. The stream has surfaced on YouTube and can be viewed below in its entirety.

Setlist:

"In The Wordless Chamber"

"Thus Spake The Nightspirit"

"The Loss And Curse Of Reverence"

"The Acclamation Of Bonds"

"With Strength I Burn"

"Call From The Grave" (Bathory Cover - with Faust & Mortiis)

"Wrath Of The Tyrant" (first time since 2014; with Faust & Mortiis)

"Curse You All Men"

"The Majesty Of The Nightsky"

"I Am The Black Wizards" (with Faust)

"Inno A Satana" (with Faust)

"Ye Entrancemperium"

2021 marks 30 years since the formation of extreme metal pioneers, Emperor. Formed in 1991, their game-changing debut In The Nightside Eclipse (1995) set the template for symphonic, bombastic, melodic black metal, whilst their follow-up record, Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk (1997) became an instant hit.

Emperor were a force to be reckoned with as underground, experimental and extreme forms of music twisted expectations throughout the end of the 20th Century. 2001 saw the end of Emperor with their fourth album, the ambitious and labyrinthine Prometheus: The Discipline Of Fire & Demise.