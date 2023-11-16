EMPEROR's IHSAHN To Release New Self-Titled Album In February; "Pilgrimage To Oblivion" Music Video Streaming

Emperor frontman, Ihsahn, will release his new self-titled album on February 16 via Candlelight Records/Spinefarm. In addition to the standard version, an orchestral version of the album will also be available.

A music video for the first single, "Pilgrimage To Oblivion", can be viewed below. Stream "Pilgrimage To Oblivion" and pre-order "Ihsahn" here.

Tracklisting:

"Cervus Venator"

"The Promethean Spark"

"Pilgrimage To Oblivion"

"Twice Born"

"A Taste Of The Ambrosia"

"Anima Extraneae"

"Blood Trails To Love"

"Hubris And Blue Devils"

"The Distance Between Us"

"At The Heart Of All Things Broken"

"Sonata Profana"

"Pilgrimage To Oblivion" video:

(Photo - Bjørn Tore Moen)