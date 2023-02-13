EMPEROR To Tour The US For First Time In Over 15 Years
February 13, 2023, 42 minutes ago
Norwegian black metal legends, Emperor, have announced the Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk US tour. This will be Emperor’s first US tour in over 15 years. All work visas are already issued and the band is excited to finally return to the North American shores.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM. EST. Psycho subscribers get early access starting tomorrow. Head here for more info.
Tour dates:
June
23 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
July
1 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues