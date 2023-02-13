EMPEROR To Tour The US For First Time In Over 15 Years

Norwegian black metal legends, Emperor, have announced the Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk US tour. This will be Emperor’s first US tour in over 15 years. All work visas are already issued and the band is excited to finally return to the North American shores.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM. EST. Psycho subscribers get early access starting tomorrow. Head here for more info.

Tour dates:

June

23 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

July

1 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues