EMPEROR - Upcoming Moscow Show Postponed Until October 2022

Black metal legends Emperor have announced that their show planned for Moscow, Russia will now take place on October 1st, 2022. It was originally set to take place on September 25th, 2020 and was pushed to February 27th, 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Ticket information for the October 1st, 2022 show is available here.

Emperor previously issued the following announcement:

"Emperor US hordes! We regret to inform you that we must postpone our performance at Psycho Las Vegas until next year. We have tried everything we could, and the organizers of the festival have spared no expense nor effort to make this happen, but we have to realize it was not meant to be this year. We will see you next year in Las Vegas!"