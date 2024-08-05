EMPIIRES Release New Single “Never Enough”

Dallas, Texas modern rock band Empiires has released their latest single "Never Enough" through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.

"The song 'Never Enough' tells the story of how hard it is to walk away from a bad relationship. We’ve all been in a situation that doesn’t work but we can’t let go. All of the little reminders we think of are the scars we carry around with us. 'Never Enough' sums up that experience for a lot of us," says the band.

They continue, “We’re excited about releasing new music and all of the new listeners we might connect with. We put everything we are into this new track and can’t wait for you to check it out!”

Members, Bishop Booker vocals, Darren Wise guitars, Jeff Comess bass, Chad Crutchfeild drums have been a band for four years. With five charted previous releases, they’re excited about their latest single “Never Enough”.

Empiires live:

August

9 – Hurst, TX – Bronco’s Sports Bar & Grill

23 – North Richland Hills, TX – The Thirsty Turtle

September

6 – Mansfield, TX – Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits

13 – Hurst, TX – Bronco’s Sports Bar & Grill

20 – Lewisville, TX – T’s Bar And Grill

27 – North Richland Hills, TX – The Thirsty Turtle

28 – Keller, TX – The Pour Shack

October

26 - North Richland Hills, TX – The Thirsty Turtle

November

2 – Flower Mound, TX – Flower Mound Riverwalk

23 – Lewisville, TX – T’s Bar And Grill

December

6 – North Richland Hills, TX – The Thirsty Turtle