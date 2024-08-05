EMPIIRES Release New Single “Never Enough”
August 5, 2024, 18 minutes ago
Dallas, Texas modern rock band Empiires has released their latest single "Never Enough" through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.
"The song 'Never Enough' tells the story of how hard it is to walk away from a bad relationship. We’ve all been in a situation that doesn’t work but we can’t let go. All of the little reminders we think of are the scars we carry around with us. 'Never Enough' sums up that experience for a lot of us," says the band.
They continue, “We’re excited about releasing new music and all of the new listeners we might connect with. We put everything we are into this new track and can’t wait for you to check it out!”
Members, Bishop Booker vocals, Darren Wise guitars, Jeff Comess bass, Chad Crutchfeild drums have been a band for four years. With five charted previous releases, they’re excited about their latest single “Never Enough”.
Empiires live:
August
9 – Hurst, TX – Bronco’s Sports Bar & Grill
23 – North Richland Hills, TX – The Thirsty Turtle
September
6 – Mansfield, TX – Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits
13 – Hurst, TX – Bronco’s Sports Bar & Grill
20 – Lewisville, TX – T’s Bar And Grill
27 – North Richland Hills, TX – The Thirsty Turtle
28 – Keller, TX – The Pour Shack
October
26 - North Richland Hills, TX – The Thirsty Turtle
November
2 – Flower Mound, TX – Flower Mound Riverwalk
23 – Lewisville, TX – T’s Bar And Grill
December
6 – North Richland Hills, TX – The Thirsty Turtle