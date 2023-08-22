EMPIRE STATE BASTARD Feat. DAVE LOMBARDO Release "Moi?" Visualizer

Empire State Bastard have released a visualizer for "Moi?", the fourth single from their upcoming debut album, Rivers Of Heresy, out September 1. Stream the new single here, and watch a visualizer below.

Empire State Bastard’s Simon Neil elaborated on the new song sharing, “‘Moi?’ is about people who just no matter what you talk about - and I’m guilty of this at points - will never ever see the truth, even if you dangle it in front of them. Ignorance can feel like a badge of honour these days, with people being stubborn and not being willing to enlighten themselves. I cannot believe we’ve got to the stage where that’s to be cherished.”

The band’s debut album, Rivers Of Heresy, adventurously probes almost every dark crevice imaginable from the myriad sounds of metal and genre-adjacent extremity. Their terrifying tourist trail visits slamming hardcore in the vein of Siege; frenetic thrash in Slayer’s ballpark; the claustrophobic sludge of Melvins; the freeform vocal dexterity of Mike Patton; and the gargantuan stoner riffs of Sleep. It’s a sound with roots inspired by metal’s forefathers, but more deeply influenced by the weirder, darker and unconventional leftfield twists that the genre has since voyaged into.

Rivers Of Heresy is available to pre-order / pre-save here. In addition to its digital release, it will be released on the following limited edition physical formats: CD with an exclusive 24-page fanzine; poison green vinyl and red/black marble vinyl; and cassette. The Deluxe vinyl bundle adds a 7” single featuring “Harvest” and a non-album b-side to your choice of vinyl.

Empire State Bastard is led by Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro) and Mike Vennart (Biffy Clyro live guitarist and solo artist, ex-Oceansize), and features the legendary Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Testament, Mr. Bungle) on drums, with Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon) rounding out the live line-up on bass.

Tracklisting:

"Harvest"

"Blusher"

"Moi?"

"Tired, Aye?"

"Sons And Daughters"

"Stutter"

"Palms Of Hands"

"Dusty"

"Sold!"

"The Looming"

"The Looming" video:

"Stutter" visualizer:

"Harvest" video:

Empire State Bastard have announced details of their first ever US headline show, which will happen September 23 at Brooklyn, New York’s Saint Vitus Bar. Featuring special guests Beinn with additional support to be announced in the coming weeks, tickets for the special one night only performance are on sale now at dice.fm.

Leading into Empire State Bastard’s first ever headline show they will take the stage at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 17 followed by a NYC performance supporting Chat Pile at Le Poisson Rouge on September 20 - tickets for that date are on sale - tickets for that date are on sale here.

(Photo - Gavin Smart)