EMPIRE STATE BASTARD Feat. DAVE LOMBARDO Release New Song 'Tired, Naw?"; Audio

Less than two months after releasing their celebrated debut album Rivers Of Heresy, Empire State Bastard have returned with a new single “Tired, Naw?, available now on all streaming platforms, here.

“Tired, Naw?” sees Empire State Bastard updating the track “Tired, Aye?”, which originally appeared on Rivers Of Heresy, as a duet between frontman Simon Neil and drummer Dave Lombardo. On “Tired, Naw?” Mike Vennart joins the party with his no-holds-barred guitar taking the song to new heights. Listen below:

Simon Neil and Mike Vennart first envisioned the idea of Empire State Bastard during downtime on tour with Biffy Clyro, goading each other to find the most visceral and vitriolic music they could uncover. It took years for the idea to be fully put into practice, with Mike crafting instrumentals inspired by Siege, Slayer, Sleep and The Locust before Simon added equally feral vocals a world apart from what he was previously known for. The band was completed by the ultra-consistent bassist Naomi Macleod and all-time drumming great Dave Lombardo.

Up next, Empire State Bastard will kick of their UK & European headline tour in Paris, France on November 2. The run will see them visit France, Netherlands, Germany & several parts of the UK across ten dates. For tickets and more information on Empire State Bastard’s upcoming live dates, head here.

Rivers Of Heresy is available to order / save here.

Tracklisting:

"Harvest"

"Blusher"

"Moi?"

"Tired, Aye?"

"Sons And Daughters"

"Stutter"

"Palms Of Hands"

"Dusty"

"Sold!"

"The Looming"

"Moi?" visualizer:

"The Looming" video:

"Stutter" visualizer:

"Harvest" video:

(Photo - Gavin Smart)