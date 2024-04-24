EMPIRE STATE BASTARD Feat. DAVE LOMBARDO Release The Silver Cord Sessions EP; Live Studio Video Streaming
April 24, 2024, 44 minutes ago
With their upcoming North American tour as special guests to Sleep Token, Empire State Bastard have shared The Silver Cord Sessions EP. Available today on all streaming platforms, the live EP emerges as the band have just been nominated for two Heavy Music Awards: Best Breakthrough Album and Best Album Artwork, both for their acclaimed debut, Rivers Of Heresy.
Recorded at Silver Cord Studios in New York, owned by Joe Duplantier of Gorija who produced the session, the EP sees Empire State Bastard detonating a triple-blast of incendiary tracks - "Harvest", "Moi?" and "Stutter" - from Rivers Of Heresy. The accompanying live studio footage (see below) shows the band’s frenetic intensity instigated by founding members Simon Neil and Mike Vennart, cemented by bassist Naomi Macleod and drumming legend Dave Lombardo.
Since debuting early in 2023, Empire State Bastard have hit festivals including Download, Glastonbury and Hellfest as well as completing a UK headline tour that included a London show at Electric Brixton. Next comes the Sleep Token tour, interspersed with the Sonic Temple Festival, before they play a London show as guests to The Armed and then select European festival dates.
Tour dates:
April (with Sleep Token)
30 - Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
May (with Sleep Token)
1 - Albuquerque, Revel
3 - Austin, H-E-B Center
4 - Dallas, Toyota Music Factory
6 - Tampa, Yuengling Centre
7 - Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
8 - Asheville, exploreasheville.com Arena
10 - St. Louis, The Factory
12 - Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
14 - Des Moines, Vibrant Music Hall
15 - Chicago, The Salt Shed
16 - Chicago, The Salt Shed
18 - Columbus, Sonic Temple Festival
19 - Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center
20 - Philadelphia, The Met
22 - New York, Radio City Music Hall
24 - Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
25 - Montreal, Place Bell
27 - Toronto, Massey Hall
28 - Toronto, Massey Hall
June
12 - London, Outernet (with The Armed)
19 - Copenhagen, Copenhell
22 - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting
28 - Oslo, Tons of Rock
29 - Galicia, Resurrection Fest
July
12 - Gloucestershire, 2000trees
August
4 - Glasgow, Core Festival (Headliners)