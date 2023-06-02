EMPIRE STATE BASTARD Feat. DAVE LOMBARDO Release Visualize For New Song "Stutter"; Band Announce NYC Live Debut

Empire State Bastard have shared “Stutter”, a brand-new song from their recently announced debut album Rivers Of Heresy, which will arrive on September 1. “Stutter” follows Empire State Bastard’s debut single “Harvest”, which arrived this past March ahead of the band’s sold-out UK headline tour.

Furthermore, the band also shared that they will make their NYC live debut supporting Chat Pile at Le Poisson Rouge on September 20. Tickets for that date are on sale here.

Having recently announced their signing to Roadrunner Records, Empire State Bastard is led by Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro) and Mike Vennart (Biffy Clyro live guitarist and solo artist, ex-Oceansize), and features the legendary Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Testament, Mr. Bungle) on drums, with Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon) rounding out the live lineup on bass.

Rivers Of Heresy is available to pre-order / pre-save here. In addition to its digital release, it will be released on the following limited edition physical formats: CD with an exclusive 24-page fanzine; poison green vinyl and red / black marble vinyl; and cassette. The Deluxe vinyl bundle adds a 7” single featuring “Harvest” and a non-album b-side to either album vinyl.

Speaking about the forthcoming album, Vennart candidly admitted, “I set about making the most fucking poisonous vile music I possibly could, just unabridged hatred in musical form.”

Neil added, “Lyrically, it’s as misanthropic and nihilistic as I’ve ever written."

The concept for Empire State Bastard emerged when Neil and Vennart would spend downtime on tour sitting at the back of their bus sharing the heaviest, most avant-garde and confrontational music they could find. Now, a decade on from its conception, the project is finally coming to fruition with Vennart writing the songs and recording all the guitars, and Neil focusing on vocals and lyrics.

The two have emerged with a collection of songs which adventurously probes slamming hardcore in the vein of Siege; the frenetic, visceral thrash of Slayer; the claustrophobic sludge of Melvins; the freeform vocal dexterity of Mike Patton; and the gargantuan stoner riffs of Sleep. It’s a band that’s rooted in the tradition of metal’s forefathers but informed by more recent waves of leftfield aggression.

Tracklisting:

"Harvest"

"Blusher"

"Moi?"

"Tired, Aye?"

"Sons And Daughters"

"Stutter"

"Palms Of Hands"

"Dusty"

"Sold!"

"The Looming"

"Harvest" video:

Up next, Empire State Bastard will play select international festival dates this summer, including UK sets at Download, Glastonbury, and ArcTanGent before heading to the states for an appearance at Riot Fest this September. For tickets and more information on Empire State Bastard’s upcoming live dates, head here.

(Photo - Gavin Smart)