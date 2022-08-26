END REIGN Feat. INTEGRITY, ALL OUT WAR, PIG DESTROYER, EXHUMED, BLOODLET Members Sign To Relapse; "House Of Thieves" Single Streaming

Masterminded by underground music fixture Domenic Romeo (Integrity/Pulling Teeth/A389 Recordings) and featuring an all-star cast of musicians and contributors, End Reign sign to Relapse Records. Listen to the band’s Decibel Flexi single, “House of Thieves”, below.

End Reign fuses apocalyptic hardcore with vicious metal in a deadly collision of the classic and the modern. Taking musical inspiration from ’80s linchpins Bathory, Slayer and Cro-Mags, End Reign is the result of an astonishing lockdown spree in which Romeo challenged himself to write a song a day. He then hand-picked current and former members of Pig Destroyer, All Out War, Bloodlet and Exhumed to bring his vision to life.

End Reign’s MMXXII Demo is available on Bandcamp here.