END REIGN Release "Chaos Masked As Order" Single And Music Video - "Always Room For A Little SLAYER Worship," Says DOMENIC ROMEO

End Reign makes their Relapse Records debut with their explosive album, The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay, out July 14. Today, the band shares the album's third single, “Chaos Masked As Order", along with a new music video.

Masterminded by underground music fixture Domenic Romeo (Integrity / Pulling Teeth / A389 Recordings) and featuring an all-star cast of musicians and contributors, End Reign fuses apocalyptic hardcore with vicious metal in a deadly collision of the classic and the modern.

“Chaos Masked As Order” is the third video in the continuous story directed by Jeffrey Sisson.

"Always room for a little Slayer worship in my musical stew. Mix in 90's Earache death metal, a dash of angular Voivod riffing and you get… Chaos…Masked As Order!!! When it came time for us to do the scary gutteral vocals, the results were not very scary. I decided to reach out to my old friend Dylan Walker (Full Of Hell), to lend his absolutely terrifying voice to the track... and he delivered! For the ending, I envisioned a calm, sedate and British sounding voice broadcasting over the PA system in a psych ward. Soothing and unnerving at the same time... my two favorite qualities of... The Legendary Pink Dots! I reached out to Ed Ka-Spel and introduced myself and shared my idea. He was super receptive and created / delivered his part with a bunch of extra noise and tracks INSANELY quick. This track is extra special to me because it created the first opportunity for me to collaborate with two vocalists I have admired for a long time." - Domenic Romeo / End Reign

Vocalist Mike Score shares: "'Chaos Masked As Order' is a reflection of humanity’s fear of the unknown and a need to embrace man made constructs in an attempt to feel secure. These constructs provide the illusion of order and masks the chaos, confusion, and disarray of the natural world."

"What an honor to contribute vocals on a new track by some old friends," Dylan Walker added about his guest spot. "End Reign brings me back to the A389 Records days; a perfect blend of crushingly heavy metal and hardcore finely tuned by musicians with serious chops."

Edward Ka-Spel shared: "When Domenic invited me to contribute to his project, he triggered a fond memory when he suggested a point of reference. That reference was a monologue by the late great comedian, Peter Cook—a man whose irreverence and dark humor always made me smile during my delicate teenage years. My own dark soliloquy probably could never match the great man himself—but it sure was enjoyable to try!"

The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay physical pre-orders are available here. Digital downloads/streaming here.

The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay tracklisting:

"Desolate Fog"

"Chaos Masked As Order"

"The Hunger"

"Divine Abysmal End"

"Serpent Messiah"

"House Of Thieves"

"Giving Life To Tragedy"

"Chasing Divinity"

"When Death Comes Crawling"

"The Night Creeps Upon Me"

"Chasing Divinity" video:

"Desolate Fog" video:

Taking musical inspiration from ’80s linchpins Amebix, Bathory, Slayer and Cro-Mags, End Reign sees the talents of Mike Score of New York metalcore kings All Out War, Adam Jarvis of grind titans Pig Destroyer and Misery Index, former Bloodlet bassist Arthur Legere and Exhumed/Noisem shredder Sebastian Phillips joining Romeo to bring his vision to life.

Score’s lyrics explore the psychological torment of being trapped between opposing realities. “Most of the album, especially songs like ‘The Hunger’ and ‘Death Comes Crawling,’ deal with being caught between two worlds—the living and the dead, heaven and hell, what was and what is to come,” the vocalist explains.

Recorded over a year at Landmine Studios with Len Carmichael at the helm, End Reign’s full-length debut features vocal cameos from Romeo’s longtime collaborator and Integrity bandmate Dwid Hellion, Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker and—incredibly—Ed Ka-Spel from avant-rock fabulons The Legendary Pink Dots.

The result is one of 2023's most aggressive and enthralling albums. “This album is like riding a rollercoaster in a theme park based on all the extreme music I’ve enjoyed throughout my life,” Romeo says. “I hope that any fans of our musical family tree will enjoy the ride as much as we did.”

End Reign Is:

Mike Score: Vocals

Domenic Romeo: Guitar

Adam Jarvis: Drums

Arthur Legere: Bass / Backing Vocals

Sebastian Phillips: Guitar

(Photo - Blake Roemer)