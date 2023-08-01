END REIGN Share Drum Playthrough Video For "House Of Thieves"

End Reign made their Relapse Records debut with their explosive album, The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay, released last month. Today, the band shares a drum playthrough video for the album track, "House Of Thieves". Watch below:

Masterminded by underground music fixture Domenic Romeo (Integrity / Pulling Teeth / A389 Recordings) and featuring an all-star cast of musicians and contributors, End Reign fuses apocalyptic hardcore with vicious metal in a deadly collision of the classic and the modern.

The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay can be ordered here. Digital downloads/streaming here.

The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay tracklisting:

"Desolate Fog"

"Chaos Masked As Order"

"The Hunger"

"Divine Abysmal End"

"Serpent Messiah"

"House Of Thieves"

"Giving Life To Tragedy"

"Chasing Divinity"

"When Death Comes Crawling"

"The Night Creeps Upon Me"

“Chaos Masked As Order" video:

"Chasing Divinity" video:

"Desolate Fog" video:

End Reign Is:

Mike Score: Vocals

Domenic Romeo: Guitar

Adam Jarvis: Drums

Arthur Legere: Bass / Backing Vocals

Sebastian Phillips: Guitar

(Photo - Blake Roemer)