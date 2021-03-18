ENDSEEKER Reveal Five Influential Records That Shaped The Band; Video

On April 16, Endseeker will release their new album, Mount Carcass, via Metal Blade Records. In this new video, guitarists Ben and Jury present their most influential albums that shaped the band.

After unleashing Mount Carcass, Endseeker will host a record release livestream show on Sunday, April 18 at 10 AM, PST/1 PM, EST/ 7 PM, CET. Streamed live from Knust, Hamburg, reserve your ticket here.

* Tickets are available only as bundles with purchase of CD or vinyl (shirt optional) via Kings Road

Endseeker comments: "We took all the frustration and despair over the cancelled shows and the whole misery COVID has brought upon us all and forged it into a bunch of straight forward, powerful songs that accompanied us through 2020 and will now be shared with the rest of the world. Mount Carcass is definitely our most focused - in a way, even the angriest - record so far, and 'Unholy Rites', with its uplifting zombie-vibe, is the perfect opener for this new chapter in the history of Endseeker. We'd of course love to start this new chapter with YOU, our fans. Sadly, there won't be a sweaty sold-out release show like last time, however, we're back at the Knust in Hamburg on April 18th for a special livestream event (more details to be revealed soon). Come and celebrate with us online until we see each other in the pit again!"

Having become one of the premier German death metal bands - and rapidly rising the ranks of the genre as a whole - Endseeker storm back into the fray with Mount Carcass. Building on the groundwork laid down on 2017's Flesh Hammer Prophecy and having the difficult task of besting 2019's stunning The Harvest, they have returned with a streamlined, powerful collection that further raises the bar.

Like both of its predecessors, Mount Carcass was recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered by Eike Freese at Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, Germany. Going into the record, Endseeker knew they wanted something rawer and more organic than The Harvest, and while COVID was causing global havoc, the band embraced the time they would have otherwise spent touring, using it to rehearse and discuss what they wanted the record to be. From this process they knew they wanted the songs to be quite straightforward and even have something of a "punkish / crust feel, so to speak. The songs are pretty reduced to the core with all the ballast removed. Every part and every riff has a meaning and isn't just there for no other reason than extending the song. The album is also very melodic. There are a bunch of very strong guitar hooks and vocal compositions that really stick in your ears for days. It's way simpler and probably more easy to listen to compared to 'The Harvest' or 'Flesh Hammer Prophecy', but at the same time, it has a very spontaneous and lively attitude with a big chunk of personality."

To keep the genre sounding fresh in 2021, they focused on the production, having just a touch of the old school vibe to remain rooted, and they did not limit themselves too hard to the Swedish death metal style of songwriting they previously embraced, but also let other influences into their songs.

"You can hear all kinds of stuff that is inspired by bands like Morbid Angel, Bolt Thrower, Slayer, Dissection, Gorefest, etc. We listen to so many different bands, and somehow, a bit from all of this keeps adding to our music."

Mount Carcass is available for pre-order here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- brick red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- dark viole(n)t marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- orange / black dust vinyl (Limited to 200 copies)

Mount Carcass tracklisting:

"Unholy Rites"

"Merciless Tide"

"Bloodline"

"Mount Carcass"

"Count The Dead"

"Cult"

"Moribund"

"Frantic Redemption"

"Escape From New York" (John Carpenter cover)

"Unholy Rites" video:

Get to know the band:

Endseeker lineup:

Lenny - vocals

Jury - guitars

Ben - guitars

Eggert - bass

Kummer - drums

(Photo - Toni Gunner)