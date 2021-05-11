ENEMY INSIDE Announces “Release Me” Single

German modern metallers Enemy Inside are set to release a brand new single “Release Me”, on May 21 via ROAR! Rock of Angels Records. Pre-save here.

The single’s artwork shows singer Nastassja Giulia in an edgy white look.

“Release Me” follows their previous two singles, “Crystallize” and “Alien” which came out in January and March. Both of them were promising and symbolize a new chapter of the band and their second album which will be out this summer.

(Photo – Kevin Spielmann Photography)