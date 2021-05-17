ENEMY INSIDE Launch Teaser For Upcoming “Release Me” Music Video
May 17, 2021, 18 minutes ago
German modern metallers, Enemy Inside, have released a teaser for their upcoming single, “Release Me”. The clip shows scenes of the singer Nastassja Giulia and guitarist Evan K in an edgy white look. Watch below.
Enemy Inside will be online during the premiere, on Friday, May 21 at 6 PM, CET, to have a chat with their fans. The band comments that this is one of their favorite original songs.
You can pre-save the song here.
(Photo - Kevin Spielmann Photography)