ENEMY INSIDE Launch Teaser For Upcoming “Release Me” Music Video

May 17, 2021, 18 minutes ago

German modern metallers, Enemy Inside, have released a teaser for their upcoming single, “Release Me”. The clip shows scenes of the singer Nastassja Giulia and guitarist Evan K in an edgy white look. Watch below.

Enemy Inside will be online during the premiere, on Friday, May 21 at 6 PM, CET, to have a chat with their fans. The band comments that this is one of their favorite original songs.

You can pre-save the song here.

