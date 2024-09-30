ENEMY INSIDE Share New Single / Music Video "Should Have Known Better"

Enemy Inside is back with a vengeance, releasing their new single and video, "Should Have Known Better".

The modern metal outfit delivers a track that blends fierceness and finesse, unafraid to challenge and redefine the genre. The lyrics drive this message home with a steadfast resolve, showcasing the band's knack for blending introspective storytelling with raw emotion and heavy-hitting energy, digging deep into themes of betrayal and resilience.

"It's a reminder that you cannot look into someone's head and should watch out for those uninterested in your success and well-being," the band explains. "It's for all the fake friends talking behind your back or only sticking around in your best moments but not at your worst. You tried to play the wrong person - you should have known better."

The accompanying music video mirrors the song's fierce narrative. Frontwoman Nastassja Giulia takes on the role of a high-society icon, confidently dominating a high-stakes gambling table. The video, crafted by Nastassja alongside creative collaborator and guitarist Evan K, and mixed and mastered by Christoph Wieczorek, seamlessly intertwines sophistication and defiance. It captures the essence of the song’s message — standing strong in the face of betrayal, reclaiming power, and serving a taste of karma to those who have underestimated you.

Stream "Should Have Known Better" here.

In live news, Enemy Inside will embark on an 18-date European headline tour in early 2025, with support coming from Letters Sent Home. Info and tickets at this location.

(Photo - Henrik Bauer)