ENEMY INSIDE To Release "Crystallize" Single This Month

German metallers, Enemy Inside, are set to release a brand new single, “Crystallize”, on January 15 via ROAR! Rock of Angels Records. You can pre-save the single here.

Marking Enemy Inside's first new music since their 2018 debut album Phoenix, which made them one of Germanys most promising newcomer bands. The artwork gives a sneak peek of promising visuals.

Singer Nastassja Giulia teased about their new single, “This symbolizes a whole new chapter of the band’s sound evolution”

(Photo - Kevin Spielmann Photography)