ENEMY INSIDE To Release "Crystallize" Single This Month

January 4, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal enemy inside

ENEMY INSIDE To Release "Crystallize" Single This Month

German metallers, Enemy Inside, are set to release a brand new single, “Crystallize”, on January 15 via ROAR! Rock of Angels Records. You can pre-save the single here.

Marking Enemy Inside's first new music since their 2018 debut album Phoenix, which made them one of Germanys most promising newcomer bands. The artwork gives a sneak peek of promising visuals.

Singer Nastassja Giulia teased about their new single, “This symbolizes a whole new chapter of the band’s sound evolution”

(Photo - Kevin Spielmann Photography)



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews