ENEMY INSIDE To Release Seven Album In August; Details Revealed

Marking Enemy Inside’s first new music since their 2018 debut album Phoenix, which made them one of Germany’s most promising newcomers, the band returns with a new album. With their second long player, Seven, the modern metallers have definitely done a step forward in their sound evolution.

Though sticking to their roots with the combination of hard guitar riffs and catchy hooklines the band strikes with an even more modern sound and surprises with new musical elements such as screams and breakdowns. This makes the record appropriate for metal fans of all ages.

The album Seven was deeply influenced by the seven deadly sins. It’s not about the Christian tradition but more about calling todays society into question and interpreting them in a more contemporary way. Lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride, be they sins or not, can still be applied nowadays. We’re confronted with them all the time.

Seven will be released on August 27 as digipak CD, White vinyl (limited to 250 copies), Crystal Clear with gold & white Splatters vinyl (limited to 250 copies) as well as digital streaming and download formats.

Pre-order the album via the links below:

CD/Vinyl

- Rock Of Angels shop

- Music Megastore

Digital

Bandcamp

Tracklisting:

"Crystallize"

"Alien"

"Release Me"

"Break Through"

"In My Blood"

"Bulletproof"

"Seven"

"Black Butterfly"

"Black And Gold"

"Dynamite"

"Crush" (Jennifer Paige Cover)

"Release Me" video:

Enemy Inside are:

Nastassja Giulia - Vocals

Evan K - Lead Guitars

Dave Hadarik - Rhythm Guitars

Dominik Stotzem - Bass

Feli Keith - Drums