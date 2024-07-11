ENEMY INSIDE Unleash "What We Used To Be" Single And Music Video

Modern metal band, Enemy Inside, recently partnered with Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), and their collaboration is off to a promising start with the release of a new single today.

The debut track, "What We Used To Be", takes listeners on a journey through a painful past with its synth-based vocal intro, urging them to let go of bad memories through heavy riffs and a haunting chorus. The accompanying music video, featuring vocalist Nastassja Giulia in an exorcism of toxic experiences, reinforces the song's powerful message.

"'What We Used To Be' deals with the topic of a relationship growing apart: whether it's a romantic relationship, a friendship, or the relationship with yourself. It's about realising and accepting that situations and people, even yourself, change, and there is no other way than to move on," underlines Nastassja.

Filmed by Jonas Sommer, the music video's script and story was written by the front-woman herself.

She adds, "We were aiming for a cinematic look. We wanted a video that looked more like a movie than a music video and we are really proud how the song and the video turned out."

Stream/purchase the track here, and watch the video below:

With their third, yet-untitled studio album coming up, Enemy Inside will embark on an 18-date European headline tour in early 2025 with support coming from Letters Sent Home. Info and tickets here.

Enemy Inside are:

Nastassja Giulia - vocals

Evan K - lead guitars

Dave Hadarik - rhythm guitars

Dominik Stotzem - bass

(Photo - Henrik Bauer)