ENEMY INSIDE Unleashes New Single / Video "F*ck That Party" Feat. ZAK TELL For An Early Halloween Celebration

Trick or treat? Enemy Inside couldn’t wait for next week’s Halloween festivities, so they’ve gone ahead and dropped their spooky new single, "F*ck That Party". Kicking off with nostalgic, old-school gaming sounds, this hard-hitting track first seems like a high-energy party anthem. It’s once again mixed and mastered by Christoph Wieczorek of Annisokay (Sawdust Recordings).

But don’t be fooled by its upbeat vibe—the lyrics dive into more fragile emotions beneath the surface. To make things even more exciting, Enemy Inside has teamed up with none other than Zak Tell, frontman of Clawfinger, adding an extra layer of hype to their early Halloween bash with "F*ck That Party".

Enemy Inside state: "'F*ck That Party' featuring Zak Tell from Clawfinger brings nu and modern metal together. The Halloween themed party song comes with a fun video but a deep meaning. It's about growing old and looking back nostalgically at the times gone by. It's a reminder that life is short, so enjoy every moment of your life no matter what others think and fill it with things that make you happy!"

The video was produced by the group's loyal companion Jonas Sommer. It's based on a concept and story written by creative frontwoman Nastassja Giulia, and takes fans to the band's own chamber of horrors.

Stream / purchase the track here.

Enemy Inside is set to make a highly anticipated return to the stage in February 2025. Fans can expect a powerful live experience, featuring a fresh burst of energy and their signature anthemic sound. The band will be performing across multiple countries, including Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, and Finland. Info and tickets at this location.