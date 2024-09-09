ENFORCED Announce New EP A Leap Into The Dark, Release Title Track

Virginia thrash titans Enforced are back with a vengeance, announcing their latest EP A Leap Into The Dark, set for release on October 25, 2024. The six-song EP features three brand-new Enforced tracks alongside three explosive B-sides, including the fan-favorite "Casket" and blistering covers of English Dogs' "The Chase Is On" and Obituary's "Deadly Intentions". The title track from the EP, "A Leap Into The Dark", is available now, accompanied by a new music video available below.

The band’s frontman, Knox Colby, shares insight into the title track's thematic depth: “'A Leap Into The Dark' is fixated around a very vivid dream I had that I couldn’t forget or erase. Lyrically, it’s about taking a massive leap of faith into a chaotic unknown. It could lead to blessings or towards your downfall. It doesn’t matter; you’re at the moment where you need to make a decision. A Leap Into The Dark is the choice I’ve made. I am not afraid of the unknown.”

A Leap Into The Dark is produced and mixed by the renowned Arthur Rizk (Blood Incantation, Power Trip, Kreator, Code Orange), capturing Enforced’s unrelenting ferocity in its purest form. Building on the hardcore thrash foundation laid by their precious albums War Remains (2023) and Kill-Grid (2021), the new EP serves as a harbinger of more to come.

Tracklisting:

"Betting On The End"

"A Leap Into The Dark"

"Deafening Heartbeats"

"Casket" (2024 Remaster)

"Deadly Intentions" (Obituary Cover)

"The Chase is On" (English Dogs Cover)

Enforced will be hitting the road this October / November for a massive European tour alongside Gatecreeper and 200 Stab Wounds. The tour will kick off in Dublin, Ireland on October 30, 2024, and will make stops across The UK, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Belgium. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

30 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan’s

31 - Bristol City, UK - The Fleece

November

1 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Fest

3 - S-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands - Sepulfest

4 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

6 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

7 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

9 - Essen, Germany - Turock

10 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

15 - Helsinki, Finland - Aaniwalli

16 - Oulu, Finland - Kantakrouvi

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kollektivet Livet

19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Film Studios

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

21 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

22 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

23 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

For further details, visit Enforced on Facebook.