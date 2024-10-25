ENFORCED – “Betting On The End” Visualizer Streaming; A Leap Into The Dark EP Out Now
October 25, 2024, 19 minutes ago
Virginia thrash titans Enforced are back with a vengeance, announcing their latest EP A Leap Into The Dark, released today. The six-song EP features three brand-new Enforced tracks alongside three explosive B-sides, including the fan-favorite "Casket" and blistering covers of English Dogs' "The Chase Is On" and Obituary's "Deadly Intentions". A visualizer for "Betting On The End" is streaming below.
A Leap Into The Dark is produced and mixed by the renowned Arthur Rizk (Blood Incantation, Power Trip, Kreator, Code Orange), capturing Enforced’s unrelenting ferocity in its purest form. Building on the hardcore thrash foundation laid by their precious albums War Remains (2023) and Kill-Grid (2021), the new EP serves as a harbinger of more to come.
Tracklisting:
"Betting On The End"
"A Leap Into The Dark"
"Deafening Heartbeats"
"Casket" (2024 Remaster)
"Deadly Intentions" (Obituary Cover)
"The Chase is On" (English Dogs Cover)
Enforced will be hitting the road this October / November for a massive European tour alongside Gatecreeper and 200 Stab Wounds. The tour will kick off in Dublin, Ireland on October 30, 2024, and will make stops across The UK, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Belgium. Confirmed dates are as listed:
October
30 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan’s
31 - Bristol City, UK - The Fleece
November
1 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Fest
3 - S-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands - Sepulfest
4 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
6 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
7 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
9 - Essen, Germany - Turock
10 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
12 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
15 - Helsinki, Finland - Aaniwalli
16 - Oulu, Finland - Kantakrouvi
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kollektivet Livet
19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Film Studios
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
21 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
22 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz
23 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
For further details, visit Enforced on Facebook.