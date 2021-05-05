ENFORCER, D-A-D, DYNAZTY, Members Team Up For Save The Noize Charity; Music Video Streaming

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many hard, not to say the least the musicians in Sweden. The rock band Velvet Insane wants to make a difference and has started the project Save The Noize together with some of Scandinavia's greatest rock musicians. All proceeds from the project goes to help musicians in need.

Save The Noize is a charity project started by the glam rock band Velvet Insane and Rasmus Harnesk Wiklund (Hårdrock - För Fan!-Podcast, Veritas). The project is in benefit of the Musikerförbundet’s crisis foundation and involves some of the biggest Nordic artists within the genre of rock & hard rock, coming together to record a song where all the income goes to the previously named foundation.

The idea was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has stricken hard against everybody, not to say the least against musicians in Sweden and around the world.

Save The Noize is a modern and socially relevant hard rock song. A big refrain, catchy melody, and power, is the focus to give the feeling of musicians and culture creators in Sweden as well as around the world, coming together for a common cause. To support and help each other.

Save The Noize is performed by:

Velvet Insane

Jesper Binzer (D-A-D)

Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper, Solo, Roxie 77, Casablanca)

Guernica Mancini & Majsan Lindberg (Thundermother)

Pontus Norgren (Hammerfall)

Åge Sten Nilsen (Wig Wam, Solo, Ammunition)

Peo Thyrén (Noice, Easy Action, Sha-boom)

Martin Sweet (Crashdiet, Sweet Creature)

Tony Harnell (Solo, Starbreaker, Lovekillers, Westworld, TNT)

Nina Söderquist (Solo, Heartwind)

Georg Härnsten Egg (Dynazty, Joe Lynn Turner)

Marcus Berggren

Jimmy Strimell (Ex. Dead By April)

Love Magnusson (Dynazty, Joe Lynn Turner)

Matti Alfonzetti (Skintrade)

Scarlet

Eric “Cat Casino” Bäckman (Deathstars)

Olof Wikstrand (Enforcer)

Danny Rexon (Crazy Lixx)

Dag “Hell” Hofer (Bullet)

Jens Westin (Corroded)

Trond Holter (Wig Wam, Jorn)

Wildness

Rasmus Harnesk Wiklund & Jens Werner (Veritas)

Mikael Blanc (Degreed)