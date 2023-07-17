ENFORCER Live At Rock Hard Festival 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Swedish heavy metal pioneers, Enforcer, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Rock Hard Festival back on May 28. You can now watch professionally-filmed video of the band's full set. Check it out below:

Enforcer's sixth studio album, Nostalgia, is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Order/save Nostalgia here.

Tracklisting:

"Armageddon"

"Unshackle Me"

"Coming Alive"

"Heartbeats"

"Demon"

"Kiss Of Death"

"Nostalgia"

"No Tomorrow"

"At The End Of The Rainbow"

"Metal Supremacia"

"White Lights In The USA"

"Keep The Flame Alive"

"When The Thunder Roars (Cross Fire)"

"Metal Supremacia" video:

"Nostalgia" video:

"Coming Alive" video: