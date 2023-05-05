ENFORCER Release "Metal Supremacia" Music Video; Nostalgia Album Out Now

Swedish heavy metal pioneers, Enforcer, have released their sixth studio album, Nostalgia, via Nuclear Blast Records. In celebration, the band release the official video for the track, "Metal Supremacia".

Olof Wikstrand comments: “We’re super excited to present our sixth album, Nostalgia, to the world! We’ve been working so hard on this and can’t wait to let you all hear it and take it out on the road. Heavy metal forever!”

Order/save the Nostalgia album here.

Tracklisting:

"Armageddon"

"Unshackle Me"

"Coming Alive"

"Heartbeats"

"Demon"

"Kiss Of Death"

"Nostalgia"

"No Tomorrow"

"At The End Of The Rainbow"

"Metal Supremacia"

"White Lights In The USA"

"Keep The Flame Alive"

"When The Thunder Roars (Cross Fire)"

"Nostalgia" video:

"Coming Alive" video: