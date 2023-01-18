ENFORCER Release Music Video For New Single "Running In Menace" (2023 Version)

The new year has hardly begun, and some great news has already arrived from the far north. Swedish heavy metallers, Enforcer, have listened to their fans and revived their classic track, "Running In Menace".

Today, the band has released a fresh, re-recorded version of the track originally released in 2010, launching them into the new year headfirst. Along with the song re-release, the band have revealed a new video, which shows exclusive clips of the Swedes, filmed during their last European tour in spring 2022.

Stream the single "Running In Menace" here, and watch the video below.

Enforcer's Olof Wikstrand comments: ”Let’s kick off the new year with some exclusive stuff! Last year we had an Instagram vote for your favorite album song that we don’t normally play. And the winner was… 'Running In Menace' from 2010! So, we decided to include that in our set, but also, re-recorded the song during a soundcheck in Warsaw and put together a tour video for it. Hope you all enjoy it!"

Enforcer is:

Olof Wikstrand - vocals, guitars

Jonas Wikstrand - drums, piano & keyboards

Jonathan Nordwall - guitars

Garth Condit - bass