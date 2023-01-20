English Edition Of AMORPHIS: The Official Story Of Finland's Greatest Metal Band Book Now Available

Decibel Books has published Amorphis: The Official Story Of Finland's Greatest Metal Band, a fully authorized biography of the Finnish metal institution. Order here.

Finally granted a proper English translation, Amorphis: The Official Story Of Finland's Greatest Metal Band expertly charts the group from their preteen/pre-Amorphis era to their rise as Finland's most essential death metal band, through their bold integration of doom, folk and progressive rock on metallic milestones like Tales from the Thousand Lakes, Elegy and Circle.

Author Markus Laakso paints an engaging portrait of the rapid ascent, creative and commercial failures, and triumphant rebirth of Amorphis through in-depth interviews with every current and former member of the band, as well as their countless collaborators from throughout the group's incomparable career. From their earliest days as part of the late '80s/early '90s underground tape-trading scene, through their current position as internationally lauded extreme metal icons, the members of Finland's Amorphis comprise an essential chapter in the last three decades of heavy metal history.

Packed with tons of rare and never-before-seen photos, as well as a 16-page color section, the 376-page hardcover is strictly limited to 1,000 copies and exclusively available in North America via decibelmagazine.com.