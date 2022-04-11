ENRAGEMENT Launch "In Cinder" Lyric Video

Helsinki, Finland-based brutal / tech / slam / death metallers Enragement have unveiled "In Cinder" - the third and final single from the group's upcoming third full-length album, Atrocities - set for release on April 29th via Rising Nemesis Records.

With Atrocities, Enragement delivers a hybrid approach to brutal and slam death metal that draws just as much from the technical side of the genre as it does the necessary sheer brutality and absurd heaviness the style is built upon. The end result is more intricate and deadlier than many of their peers, without losing sight of the core framework brutal / slam death metal exists within when done well. From a thematic perspective, Atrocities again chooses to eschew the normal focus on fantastical horror movie-type brutal lyrics in favor of discussing the all too real horrors of human wars and conflicts in the myriad of ways they impact all of our lives.

Enragement comments: "Hideous portrayals of what lies beneath civilization, Atrocities describes monstrous true events throughout the history of mankind, from ancient to recent. Each song is a representation of acts whose cruelty extends beyond imagination – acts that seem to occur more frequently than we dare believe. This is the epitome of human suffering.

Musically, Enragement combines the intensity of brutal, technical, and slamming death metal with twists and turns from a diverse range of other extreme metal genres. Depending on the song, a perceptive listener can distinguish the cacophony of black metal, the grim atmosphere of doom metal, and the sheer fury of grindcore intricately weaved into the neck-breaking foundation of death metal.

No matter how unthinkably gruesome they may seem, each song on Atrocities is based on true events. Regardless of how deep you dive into imaginary evil, fantasy never overcomes the sickness of reality. The malevolence of man knows no boundaries."

Tracklisting:

"(In)humanity"

"Sadistic Sedition"

"Lethal Human Experimentation"

"Siberian Frost"

"Decimating Winds Of Phosphorus"

"Heavenly Inferno"

"Trade In Viscera"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Violent Bigotry"

"In Cinder"

"Transcend In Fire"

"Cast Into Perishment"

(Photo by Petri Sara Photography)