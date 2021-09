Wacken TV has uploaded pro-shot footage of Finnish bashers Ensiferum performing at the 2018 installment of the Wacken Open Air. Check out the full show below.

Setlist:

"For Those About to Fight for Metal"

"Two Paths"

"Heathen Horde"

"Twilight Tavern"

"Token of Time"

"From Afar"

"In My Sword I Trust"

"Hail to the Victor"

"Way of the Warrior"

"Two of Spades"

"Lai Lai Hei"

"Iron"