ENSIFERUM Release "Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife" Single And Lyric Video

"Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife" is the latest single from Finnish folk metal giants, Ensiferum. The heroic new track comes by way of the band's new studio album, Winter Storm, set for release on October 18 through Metal Blade Records.

Ensiferum has maintained a prolific release schedule since their first demo in 1997, gradually increasing in stature until eighth album Thalassic crowned their ascent in 2020. The nautical opus went on to top Finland's album chart, reaching #3 in Germany, and top ten in Switzerland, Canada, and the United States. The global COVID pandemic however ensured that the four-year wait for Winter Storm would be the longest in the band's near-thirty-year history.

Much of the new material emerged during lockdown, when Ensiferum's founding guitarist Markus Toivonen set himself the challenge of finding new ways to make music - eventually composing every song except the rousing, anthemic "Fatherland," written by bassist Sami Hinkka. The addition of singer/organist Pekka Montin's crystal-clear melodic high notes provided a tremendous boost on Thalassic. But on Winter Storm - a fantasy concept narrative penned by Hinkka - Montin's super-strong voice finds its optimal place in Ensiferum's sound. Bringing to life such grandiose, heroic material, the singer emerges as one of the greatest vocal discoveries of the decade.

"The lyrics of Winter Storm are based on part of my unpublished fantasy book. This album is more like a 'musical' than a traditional album," says Hinkka. He further elaborates on "Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife," "From hearing the first demo of this song, I instantly visualized it as a song about harsh and dark winter. The lyrics tell about a member of the Winter Storm Vigilantes who was exiled and he is barely alive as he wanders at snowy wastelands. He is saved and taken into a remote tavern where he regains his strength and has a vision of his destiny. The song takes the listener on a journey into another world by building up slowly towards a freezing cold winter storm."

Ensiferum's Winter Storm was produced by Janne Joutsenniemi, mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren, and includes guest appearances by Lassi Logrén on Nyckelharpa and violin and Mikko Mustonen on orchestration as well as Eleine's Madeleine Liljestam who provides all vocals on "Scars In My Heart".

Winter Storm will be available on jewel case CD, special edition CD featuring two additional bonus tracks, and digitally as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Frost (US)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Light Blue Ice Marbled (EU)

- Light Blue Ice Marbled w/ Signed Cover (EU - Ltd. 100 - Amazon EU excl.)

- Blood Red Marbled (EU - Ltd. 500)

- Pic-LP (EU - Ltd. 500)

- Red Opaque Blackdust (EU - Ltd. 200 - Band Shop excl.)

- Blood On Ice Splatter (EU - Ltd. 300 - EMP excl.)

- Frosty Blue Splatter (EU - Ltd. 200 - Levykauppa excl.)

Winter Storm tracklisting:

"Aurora"

"Winter Storm Vigilantes"

"Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife"

"Fatherland"

"Scars In My Heart" (feat. Madeleine Liljestam)

"Resistentia"

"The Howl"

"From Order To Chaos"

"Leniret Coram Tempestate"

"Victorious"

"Six Ribbons" (Jon English Cover) *

"Lambada" (Kaoma Cover) *

* Special Edition Bonus Track

"Winter Storm Vigilantes" video:

Ensiferum lineup:

Petri Lindroos - vocals, guitars

Markus Toivonen - guitars, vocals

Sami Hinkka - bass, vocals

Janne Parviainen - drums

Pekka Montin - keyboards, vocals

(Photo - Svetlana Goncharova)