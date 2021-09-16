ENSIFERUM Release New Music Video For "Run From The Crushing Tide"; Band On Tour With DARK TRANQUILLITY In Spring 2022

Ensiferum released their critically acclaimed full-length, Thalassic, in 2020 via Metal Blade Records. The Finland-based group are extremely excited to bring the album on the road in the spring of 2022 on a co-headline run with Swedish metal masters, Dark Tranquillity.

To celebrate the news, the band released a new video for the fan-favourite cut "Run From The Crushing Tide" from Thalassic. The Vesa Ranta (Solstafir, Dark Tranquillity, Swallow the Sun) directed video can be seen below.

Sammi Hinka comments: "After such a long time of darkness & uncertainty in the live music scene, we are very happy to finally reveal a light at the end of the tunnel! We'll be joining forces with the legendary Dark Tranquillity for a massive co-headlining tour around Europe. It's no secret that back in the day, Dark Tranquillity was one of the bands that inspired Markus Toivonen to start Ensiferum and now we are hitting the road with our heroes. How awesome is that?! We are sure that everyone is craving some energetic and ass-kicking live music experiences (we sure are!) and with this line-up, this tour is not to be missed. So get your ticket in advance & help support the return of live music! We can't wait to see you in the front row!"

The initial vinyl run of Thalassic has long since sold out, but a new batch of LPs have been announced for release on October 29. Fans can pre-order copies here.

Tour dates:

April

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrka

2 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

5 - London, England - Heaven

6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

7 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

8 - Birmingham, England - Asylum

9 - Durbuy, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

11 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

12 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

15 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo Haus

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

17 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

19 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

20 - Wien, Austria - Simm City

22 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Ragnarög Festival

20 - Schapen, Germany - Mosh'N' May-Festival

24 - Paris, France - L'Elysee Monmatre

25 - Audincourt, France - Le Moloco

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA / Longhorn

27 - Grenoble, France - La Belle Electrique

28 - Istres, France - L'Usine

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

30 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom

May

1 - Madrid, Spain - Kapital

2 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

3 - Bordeaux, France - Barbey Theater

4 - Nantes, France - Warehouse

5 - Metz, France - LA B.A.M.

6 - Orbe, Switzerland - Le Puisoir

7 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

8 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

9 - Padova, Italy - Hall

10 - Rome, Italy - Orion

12 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

13 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

14 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Joy Station

15 - Bucharest, Romania - Arelene Romane

16 - Cluj-Napoca, România - Form Space

17 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

18 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

19 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris Club

20 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper

22 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha Ylioppilastalo

23 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

24 - Oulu, Finland - Club Teatria

26 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

27 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

* Finland without Ensiferum