ENSIFERUM Release New Music Video For "Run From The Crushing Tide"; Band On Tour With DARK TRANQUILLITY In Spring 2022
September 16, 2021, an hour ago
Ensiferum released their critically acclaimed full-length, Thalassic, in 2020 via Metal Blade Records. The Finland-based group are extremely excited to bring the album on the road in the spring of 2022 on a co-headline run with Swedish metal masters, Dark Tranquillity.
To celebrate the news, the band released a new video for the fan-favourite cut "Run From The Crushing Tide" from Thalassic. The Vesa Ranta (Solstafir, Dark Tranquillity, Swallow the Sun) directed video can be seen below.
Sammi Hinka comments: "After such a long time of darkness & uncertainty in the live music scene, we are very happy to finally reveal a light at the end of the tunnel! We'll be joining forces with the legendary Dark Tranquillity for a massive co-headlining tour around Europe. It's no secret that back in the day, Dark Tranquillity was one of the bands that inspired Markus Toivonen to start Ensiferum and now we are hitting the road with our heroes. How awesome is that?! We are sure that everyone is craving some energetic and ass-kicking live music experiences (we sure are!) and with this line-up, this tour is not to be missed. So get your ticket in advance & help support the return of live music! We can't wait to see you in the front row!"
The initial vinyl run of Thalassic has long since sold out, but a new batch of LPs have been announced for release on October 29. Fans can pre-order copies here.
Tour dates:
April
1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrka
2 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
5 - London, England - Heaven
6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
7 - Manchester, England - Club Academy
8 - Birmingham, England - Asylum
9 - Durbuy, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival
10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
11 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
12 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
14 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
15 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo Haus
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
17 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
19 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
20 - Wien, Austria - Simm City
22 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Ragnarög Festival
20 - Schapen, Germany - Mosh'N' May-Festival
24 - Paris, France - L'Elysee Monmatre
25 - Audincourt, France - Le Moloco
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA / Longhorn
27 - Grenoble, France - La Belle Electrique
28 - Istres, France - L'Usine
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
30 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom
May
1 - Madrid, Spain - Kapital
2 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
3 - Bordeaux, France - Barbey Theater
4 - Nantes, France - Warehouse
5 - Metz, France - LA B.A.M.
6 - Orbe, Switzerland - Le Puisoir
7 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür
8 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali
9 - Padova, Italy - Hall
10 - Rome, Italy - Orion
12 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club
13 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater
14 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Joy Station
15 - Bucharest, Romania - Arelene Romane
16 - Cluj-Napoca, România - Form Space
17 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
18 - Gdansk, Poland - B90
19 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris Club
20 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper
22 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha Ylioppilastalo
23 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko
24 - Oulu, Finland - Club Teatria
26 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
27 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
* Finland without Ensiferum