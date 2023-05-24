ENSIFERUM To Support PAIN On European Tour

In 2020, Ensiferum released their critically acclaimed full-length, Thalassic, via Metal Blade Records. The band have now announced another European tour to conclude the live run on Thalassic.

The tour, as direct support of Peter Tägtgren's Pain, will kick off October 5 in Cologne, Germany and will lead the pack through no less than 16 countries. See below for full dates.

Comments Ensiferum's Sami Hinkka: "Hi folks! We are super hyped and honored to share stages around Europe with the one and only Pain! These will be nights filled with fist pumping, singalonging folk metal mayhem and jawbreaking, ass-shaking industrial metal spectacle! Get your tickets in advance for the greatest metal tour of the year!"

Tour dates:

October

5 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

6 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

7 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka Zappa

10 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

12 - Birmingham, UK - The Asylum

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

14 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

18 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

19 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

20 - Madrid, Spain - Changó Club

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala TOTEM Aretoa

22 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

24 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Cvetličarna

25 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy - Live Music Club

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Močvara

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

28 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - FORM Space

31 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5

November

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

2 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann