ENSIFERUM To Support PAIN On European Tour
May 24, 2023, 49 minutes ago
In 2020, Ensiferum released their critically acclaimed full-length, Thalassic, via Metal Blade Records. The band have now announced another European tour to conclude the live run on Thalassic.
The tour, as direct support of Peter Tägtgren's Pain, will kick off October 5 in Cologne, Germany and will lead the pack through no less than 16 countries. See below for full dates.
Comments Ensiferum's Sami Hinkka: "Hi folks! We are super hyped and honored to share stages around Europe with the one and only Pain! These will be nights filled with fist pumping, singalonging folk metal mayhem and jawbreaking, ass-shaking industrial metal spectacle! Get your tickets in advance for the greatest metal tour of the year!"
Tour dates:
October
5 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
6 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna
7 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka Zappa
10 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks
11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
12 - Birmingham, UK - The Asylum
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
14 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
16 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
18 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
19 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club
20 - Madrid, Spain - Changó Club
21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala TOTEM Aretoa
22 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
24 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Cvetličarna
25 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy - Live Music Club
26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Močvara
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
28 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - FORM Space
31 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5
November
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
2 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12
3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
5 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann