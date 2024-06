Finnish folk metallers Ensiferum will release their new album, "Winter Storm", on Ocrober 18th, 2024 via Metal Blade. It is now available for pre-order here.

Check out the album cover art and the first single, "Winter Storm Vigilantes", below.

Finland's Chaoszine sat down with Ensiferum to discuss 15 different topics about the band and its members. Check out the video below.