ENSLAVED Announce Heimdal (Deluxe) Digital Album, Release "Gangandi" Single And Visualizer

One year ago, Norway's trailblazing cosmic voyagers, Enslaved, released their latest avant-garde creation titled Heimdal. To commemorate the studio album's first year of existence, the band are proud to announce the Heimdal (Deluxe) digital album, set to be released on March 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Heimdal (Deluxe) will include the studio album in full, as well as bonus track "Gangandi", alternative versions of two album tracks "Congelia" and "Forest Dweller", both featuring sublime performances from renowned cellist Jo Quail, plus the entirety of The Otherworldly Big Band Experience - Enslaved's stunning 2022 streaming event featuring fellow psychedelic Norwegian prog band Shaman Elephant.

Today, the band have released their deeply mesmerising track, "Gangandi" as a preview to the deluxe digital album, which is accompanied by a visualizer.

Vocalist/bassist Grutle Kjellson commented, "'Gangandi' was the last song we made before the recording sessions for Heimdal took place. I remember Ivar driving down to my place from Bergen on a Friday night to play a demo for a new song for me, and I went like, 'Daaaaamn, this is something else!' I absolutely loved it, but at the same time, I sensed that it was a little bit to the left of the rest of the material. When I started to figure out what to sing over it, I ended up writing a poem in cross rhyme in archaic western Norwegian, which even separated the whole effort even further away from the rest of the material.

So, ultimately, we ended up not including it on the album, other than as a bonus track on the most “exclusive” and limited vinyl versions.

That said, that doesn’t mean that we don’t enjoy the song! Quite the contrary! We love this odd little hybrid of folk rock, early Mayhem, and King Crimson! It just ended up being the weird cousin of the rest of the songs. Kind of like Enslaved itself as a matter of fact."

Pre-save Heimdal (Deluxe) here. Listen to "Gangandi" here, and watch the visualizer below:

Enslaved's latest studio album Heimdal (released March 2023) is both a departure and a communion with roots forged over three decades ago in the turbulent birth throes of Norway’s black metal scene. It's a record that points towards new beginnings, and a dawn that’s on the other side of the apex of the land. A psychedelic journey through arcane Norse folklore, connecting with one's ancient ancestors and our future selves.

The Otherworldly Big Band Experience was an Enslaved show like none other, their biggest, boldest project to date - a colossal, kaleidoscopic stage show featuring a stellar setlist covering their career, both past and present. Including some tracks never previously performed live.

Enslaved will be touring the UK and Europe in March. The 16-date run will take the band across 10 different countries, with support coming from British post-hardcore quartet Svalbard and US metallers Wayfarer. Tickets are on-sale now, here.

Tour dates:

March

6 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

7 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

8 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

9 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

10 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

12 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

13 - Paris, France - La Machine

14 - Geneva, Switzerland - PTR/l'Usine

15 - Montpellier, France - Victoire 2

16 - Milan, Italy - Legend

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

19 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

21 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchenthal

23 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

24 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

Enslaved have also been announced for some festivals in 2024:

July

31-August 3 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway

August

11 - Bloodstock Festival - Derby, UK

14-17 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany

November

16-17 - Mexico Metal Fest - Mexico City, Mexico

Enslaved are:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitars

Grutle Kjellson - vocals

Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal - guitar

Håkon Vinje - keyboards, clean vocals

Iver Sandøy - drums

(Photo - Roy Bjørge)